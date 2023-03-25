Beautiful new construction Ranch in the latest phase of Harvest Pointe! The charming covered porch welcomes your guests into the foyer and leads you to the open floorplan boasting an abundance of natural light. The kitchen showcases white dove cabinetry with the popular Cloe tile for the backsplash. Black hardware and pendants with a quartz countertops complete this kitchen. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Primary suite will have a double vanity and a 9x8 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and custom built lockers. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. Potential for a rec room, bathroom and bedroom to be finished. Fully sodded yard with landscape package included. One year builder warranty. Broker Interest
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,900
