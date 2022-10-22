3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,900

Beautiful new construction Ranch in the latest phase of Harvest Pointe! The charming covered porch welcomes your guests into the foyer and leads you to the open floorplan boasting an abundance of natural light. The kitchen showcases creamy white cabinetry with a stained island. The popular Cloe tile, high-end lighting, and upgraded quartz complete this kitchen. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Primary suite will have a double vanity and a 9x8 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and custom built lockers. Rough in for bathroom in the basement for future finish. Broker interest.