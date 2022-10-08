BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - This attractive 3 bedroom (with potential 4th bedroom in the basement and plumbing rough in) 2 full bathroom home is located in the desirable Wittenberg Woods subdivision at Prairie Vista Golf Course. The open floor plan features a large Great Room accented by a Heat-N-Glo log fireplace that leads into the kitchen and dining rooms. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and attached full bath. The backyard includes a covered walkout deck that looks out to a large wooded area with no visible backyard neighbors.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,000
