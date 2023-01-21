3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $385,000

Look no more and welcome yourself to this four-bedroom split ranch home within the Wittenberg Woods subdivision. Here you will find vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and many updated fixtures. The heart of the home is the open living area connecting the family room, kitchen, and dining room together as one great room. The living room offers a gas fireplace and the dining area has built-in iron shelves that bring character to the space. Three bedrooms on the main level plus a convenient laundry room. Primary bedroom suite features double sinks, a tile shower, and a large walk-in closet. There is carpet in the primary bedroom, but if you prefer the plank wood floor there is extra flooring there for you to add if you desire. The finished basement has 9' ceilings with daylight windows, a spacious family room, a 4th bedroom, and a 3rd full bath. Did I mention there are 3 WIC throughout this home? In addition to all of this, there is a heated 3-car attached garage. Two-tier deck- Top level is covered and has an outdoor ceiling fan making it great for staying cool while entertaining in the warmer months. The second tier has a pergola and other special features. Outdoors you will also find a fully fenced-in yard with solar lights.