New Construction 2 story home in Fox Lake. Kitchen has limestone (grey) cabinets, quarts Carrera Marmi countertops. Hardwood throughout foyer, front flex room, kitchen and family room. Large pantry off kitchen and back hall drop zone. Upstairs laundry and large master bath and closet. All selections have been ordered. House to include sod in front and sides, seed in back. Agent interest.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $382,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Owners of several boats moored at a Lake Bloomington marina are seeking answers after deputies said at least eight vessels were vandalized last week.
Here's a list of what's happening this Fourth of July in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas.
Police said Frank Sellmyer was last seen Monday wearing khaki shorts, gym shoes, a t-shirt of unknown color and a hat. He is also believed to …
Melissa and Curt Livesay, along with friends Bret Williams and Katherine Thalken, are trying out a West Coast java stand style by converting a…
Care for perennials with three proven pruning methods