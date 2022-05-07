 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $380,000

Better than new, splendid ranch home with upgraded amenities. 6' Privacy Fence, $12,000 in landscaping, a gorgeous Pergola, High-End Light Fixtures & a FINISHED BASEMENT! Fabulous open floor plan w/ cathedral ceilings over the kitchen/family room, rich hardwood flooring, bullnose corners, arched doorway's. Chef's Kitchen boasts an abundance of quality 42" cabinetry w/ pull-out shelving, a HUGE ISLAND, Quartz counters, stainless appliances (including a new Bosh Dishwasher (2018) & counter-depth fridge! Spacious Master w/ coffer ceiling, Organized walk in closet, & en suite bath that includes a soaker tub, 5' tiled shower & double vanity! An open stairway leads to the finished basement w/ a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath & large family room. 1st floor laundry & additional drop zone w/ custom cubbies. OVERSIZED 2 car garage w/ bump out.

