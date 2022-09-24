New Franke construction 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home 4 Bed and 3.5 Baths and Fully Finished Basement. Limestone (grey) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Floorplan has a front flex room for dining or workspace with large walk in closet. Back hall drop zone has a locker system built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with a tiled wall shower and double vanity and a walk in closet. Upstairs laundry room and a linen closet at the top of the stairs. Updates included whole house painted (2022) Wainscoting on Upper Level (2022), Sod (2022). Large Corner Lot. Don't Miss Out. Come See it Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $379,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It happened at 3:40 a.m. Sunday at Candlewood Suites.
Drake M. Griffin, 29, of Bloomington Township, is being held without bond pending a court-ordered risk assessment.
Christian N. Wilkins, 30, is being held at the McLean County jail on a $150,000 bond.
City workers on Friday removed a chalk display of rainbow hearts that had been created to celebrate PRIDE Fest in downtown Bloomington.
A Bloomington man is accused of financially exploiting a person over the age of 70.
Authorities have identified a Rantoul man as the victim in Normal’s fatal shooting Sunday morning.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
Check out all the final scores here.
If you love food — who doesn't? — make sure you get the latest on the BloNo restaurant scene from columnist Larry Carius.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.