New construction ranch in Fox Lake. Kitchen has white cabinets and a dark grey island. Quartz countertops in kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in family room, open floorplan with kitchen open to family room. Hardwood through kitchen, foyer and family room. Tiled shower walls in master bathroom. All selections have been ordered. House to include sod in the front and sides, seed in back. **Interior photos of similar listing, home is framed as of list date. Agent interest.