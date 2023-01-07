"The Aspen Plan" is nearly done in Heartland Hills. This 3 BR/2 BA home has beautiful hard flooring in the kitchen, dining, and family room that features vaulted ceilings. Enjoy a stylish tiled shower in the master bath, main floor laundry, good sized bedrooms, and wide open basement which is a great design for future finished space down there should you choose to later. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000
