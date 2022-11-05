 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Fox Lake Subdivion (near interstate access) This three bedroom, two full bathroom ranch has an open floor plan combining the spacious Great room into the kitchen and dining area. Unfinished basement with plumbing rough-in and potential for a fourth bedroom.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News