 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000

Brand new construction - This attractive 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom (with potential 4th bedroom in basement and plumbing rough in for a half bathroom) is located in the desirable Wittenberg Woods subdivision at Prairie Vista Golf Course. The open floor plan features a large Great room that leads into the dining room and kitchen. The master bedroom, Great room, and dining room are accented by cathedral ceilings and there is a Heat-N-Glo gas log fireplace. The kitchen features a large walk-in pantry and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and tile shower. The backyard includes a walkout deck. Estimated completion date is the end of July.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News