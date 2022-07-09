3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000

Brand new construction - This attractive 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom (with potential 4th bedroom in basement and plumbing rough in for a half bathroom) is located in the desirable Wittenberg Woods subdivision at Prairie Vista Golf Course. The open floor plan features a large Great room that leads into the dining room and kitchen. The master bedroom, Great room, and dining room are accented by cathedral ceilings and there is a Heat-N-Glo gas log fireplace. The kitchen features a large walk-in pantry and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and tile shower. The backyard includes a walkout deck. Estimated completion date is the end of July.