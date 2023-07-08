New construction ranch in Fox Lake. Kitchen has limestone (grey) cabinets. Quartz countertops in kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in family room, open floorplan with kitchen open to family room. Hardwood through kitchen, foyer and family room. Tiled shower walls in master bathroom. All selections have been ordered. House to include sod in the front and sides, seed in back. Agent interest.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $365,000
