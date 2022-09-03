BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Fox Lake Subdivion (near interstate access) This three bedroom, two full bathroom ranch has an open floor plan combining the spacious Great room into the kitchen and dining area which features high cathedral ceilings. The many great features also include a Heat-N-Glo DV gas fireplace and a large three car garage. Unfinished basement with plumbing rough-in and potential for a fourth bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $362,500
