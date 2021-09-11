Fox Creek welcomes the "Badger" Plan. Enjoy a massive master suite boasting privacy from the other bedrooms. This master suite has a huge walk-in closet, double bowl vanity and a sweet tiled shower. The rare oversized 3-car garage will give you ample room for autos, tools and toys. You'll enjoy a sizable mud room as you enter with custom built-in drop zone for coats and shoes, plus a huge walkin pantry! The kitchen was built for daily life, with center island and loads of cabinets and countertop space to work efficiently. The kitchen opens to the family room for easy entertaining as well as an extra bumped out dining room for a true open concept feel. Enjoy the coved patio out back! 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
A Lexington woman was struck by a semi Sunday afternoon, state police said.
Monday's opening of a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Bloomington's east side comes after nearly two years of planning and construction. It will employ 225 people.
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
Authorities on Friday released body camera footage and 911 call recordings of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 in Normal.
The economic situation at Backyard Pool & Patio Inc. in Bloomington has gone off the deep end.
Despite “high levels of frustration” among some community members, the district’s priority remains “educating our students in person every day,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.
Multiple victims were reported shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon and three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose, authorities said.
Bloomington fire crews were called out after 5 p.m. Sunday to the first block of Rounds Road in east Bloomington, where a clothes dryer had caught fire.
Investigators have listened to voicemails, made phone calls, and responded to emails of tips they received.