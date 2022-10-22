New Construction 1512 sq ft ranch in Wittenburg Woods. Cathedral ceilings and open floorplan. Eat in kitchen with large island and eating/dining area. Stainless steel appliances and white cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Master suite will have a double vanity and a 10x6 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and lockers. Garage size is 20x21. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. No changes can be made - all materials for the home have been ordered. call Keisha for pricing. Broker interest.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $359,900
