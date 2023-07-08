New Construction 1549 sq ft ranch in Fox Lake. Cathedral ceilings and open floorplan. Eat in kitchen with large island and eating/dining area. Stainless steel appliances and white cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Master suite will have a double vanity and a 8x5 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and lockers. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. Potential for a 26x16 rec room, bathroom and bedroom to be finished, call Keisha for pricing. Broker interest.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Owners of several boats moored at a Lake Bloomington marina are seeking answers after deputies said at least eight vessels were vandalized last week.
Here's a list of what's happening this Fourth of July in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas.
Police said Frank Sellmyer was last seen Monday wearing khaki shorts, gym shoes, a t-shirt of unknown color and a hat. He is also believed to …
Melissa and Curt Livesay, along with friends Bret Williams and Katherine Thalken, are trying out a West Coast java stand style by converting a…
Care for perennials with three proven pruning methods