3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000

Immaculate ranch with finished basement located minutes from town in Award-Winning Tri-Valley school district. Beautiful open floor plan with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Fully remodeled Kitchen with Quartz countertops, farm house sink, subway tile backsplash, and under cabinet lighting. Stunning Master Suite with full bath. Fully fenced yard with no backyard neighbors and large deck newly added pergola. Other updates include New Roof, Siding, and Triple Pane Windows in 2015, newer garage door, generator, new concrete driveway. Do not miss out on this one!

