3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,900

New construction 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Limestone (grey) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features a front flex room for dining or workspace with a large walk in closet. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. 18x13 Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with a tiled wall shower and double vanity and a walk in closet. Upstairs laundry room and a linen closet at the top of the stairs. ** Agent Interest

