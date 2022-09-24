Beautiful new construction. Three bedroom two-story home located in Fox Lake. Open floorplan with stunning wide plank engineered hardwood flooring through the first floor. Gorgeous two toned ivory & stained wood cabinetry featuring a stained island with breakfast bar, Calacatta quartz counters, dining room area, and a stainless steel appliance package (stove/microwave/dishwasher). 16x16 Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area with a custom built mantle and gas fireplace. Spacious primary suite boasts private bath with dual sink vanity, huge shower & large walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry room and a linen closet at the top of the stairs. Unfinished basement. Potential for a rec room, bathroom and bedroom. Full sod with standard landscaping package. *Broker interest
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,900
