 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,900

Beautiful new construction. Three bedroom two-story home located in Fox Lake. Open floorplan with stunning wide plank engineered hardwood flooring through the first floor. Gorgeous two toned ivory & stained wood cabinetry featuring a stained island with breakfast bar, Calacatta quartz counters, dining room area, and a stainless steel appliance package (stove/microwave/dishwasher). 16x16 Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area with a custom built mantle and gas fireplace. Spacious primary suite boasts private bath with dual sink vanity, huge shower & large walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry room and a linen closet at the top of the stairs. Unfinished basement. Potential for a rec room, bathroom and bedroom. Full sod with standard landscaping package. *Broker interest

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News