A great opportunity to live in a fantastic town house community. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths along with a mostly finished basement. Two of the bedrooms are on the main floor and both have full bathrooms. The home has a formal dining room and has a large kitchen with a table eating area. The kitchen area has a patio door that leads out to a main floor wooden deck. From the family room is an open stairway to the basement where there is a second large family room with a bar area. The basement is home to the third bedroom with a full bath. The basement also has a large storage area. Off of the basement family room is an outdoor covered patio. New Roof (9-2022) New HVAC (9-2020)