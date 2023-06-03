A great opportunity to live in a fantastic town house community. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths along with a mostly finished basement. Two of the bedrooms are on the main floor and both have full bathrooms. The home has a formal dining room and has a large kitchen with a table eating area. The kitchen area has a patio door that leads out to a main floor wooden deck. From the family room is an open stairway to the basement where there is a second large family room with a bar area. The basement is home to the third bedroom with a full bath. The basement also has a large storage area. Off of the basement family room is an outdoor covered patio. New Roof (9-2022) New HVAC (9-2020)
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
OB's Cervezaria, 917 E. Cemetery Ave. in Chenoa, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery.
This year's tour features historic homes on Broadway in Normal, including some of the earliest homes in town and notable neighborhoods dating …
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.