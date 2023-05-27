This one owner of 11 months has enjoyed the layout of this Ranch that features a beautiful open Kitchen with a vaulted Great room. The Master BR has a walk in closet and beautiful tiled shower. The Kitchen is appointed with upgraded features to include soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances and a customized walk in Pantry. Off the Kitchen you will enjoy a good sized Deck to enjoy outside dining and the beautiful sunsets. The house has 2 x 6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for energy efficiency, WIFI programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones and the list goes on. Do your Buyer a favor by showing them this move in ready gem.