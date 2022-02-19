New Construction. Open floor plan ranch in Fox Lake. Stainless steel appliance package, white cabinets in the kitchen with a large grey island. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Master suite will have a double vanity and a 9x8 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and lockers. Rough in for bathroom in the basement for future finish. Broker interest. March completion.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $339,900
This is a developing story from The Pantagraph.
Illinois State athletic director Kyle Brennan announced Dan Muller is being fired as Illinois State's head basketball coach at the end of the season.
Jordyn H. Thornton is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Trevonte Kirkwood of Bloomington.
This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.
Bloomington police need help finding a missing 7-month-old girl.
With Dan Muller out as Illinois State head men's basketball coach at season's end, here's a look at some names ISU could consider as its next coach:
3 Central Illinois school districts named in COVID-19 lawsuit; Unit 5 board to consider mask-optional plan
The complaint includes similar allegations to a suit filed in Sangamon County by Thomas DeVore representing dozens of teachers across the state, an attorney said.
Brian Jones to take over as Illinois State's interim head basketball coach for rest of season as MVC coaches react to Dan Muller being fired.
A legislative panel on Tuesday voted to suspend the latest version of COVID-19 mitigations for public schools. Here's the latest.
A Bloomington woman has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 7-month-old girl who remains missing. Anyone with information can call 309-434-2807.