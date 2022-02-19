 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $339,900

New Construction. Open floor plan ranch in Fox Lake. Stainless steel appliance package, white cabinets in the kitchen with a large grey island. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Master suite will have a double vanity and a 9x8 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and lockers. Rough in for bathroom in the basement for future finish. Broker interest. March completion.

