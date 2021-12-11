New construction ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Pearl (white) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features vaulted ceilings and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom. **agent interest
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
How a Normal resident's holiday display has garnered millions of TikTok views.
Arrest records said the teen claimed he didn't know a handgun was in his bag.
Health officials on Tuesday also said a Chicago resident is the state's first known COVID-19 case caused by the new omicron variant.
Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on criminal sexual assault charges.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Here's the story behind those beams of light seen in the sky Sunday night.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
Officers are investigating how a bullet was discovered earlier this week at Normal Community West High School.
The same Springfield resident is accused by the police of stealing perfume from the store earlier this year.