3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $335,000

New Construction 1570 sq ft ranch in Fox Lake. Cathedral ceilings and open floorplan. Eat in kitchen with large island and eating/dining area. Stainless steel appliances and white cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Master suite will have a double vanity and a 8x5 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and lockers. Garage size is 19x22. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. Potential for a 26x18 rec room, bathroom and bedroom to be finished, call Keisha for pricing. Broker interest.