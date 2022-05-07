Fabulous new floor plan hits the Heartland Hills new construction market. Welcome "The Litchfield" plan, which features a sweet hip roof that provides two foot overhangs giving you exterior lighting in the soffits...this makes for a sharp curb appeal in the evening. Nice sized front porch to accent a sharp exterior appeal! Interior features a large family room, sizable dinette space that walks out to a covered Deck, and the kitchen is built to entertain with its large quartz island and seating for 5! Enjoy 3 big bedrooms on this nice ranch floor plan and the master suite has a nice walk-in closet and grand tiled shower. Main floor laundry/mud room with built-in drop zone & a 22' deep garage. Enjoy USB ports in the kitchen and in the master by where your night stands would go, along with TV/electrical outlets already in the wall for easy wall mounting of your flat screens in all your expected locations. 2x6 construction, LED puck lighting throughout, and plenty of other energy efficient features to make easy budget living after you move in. 1-year builder's warranty provided with the home, so come check out what we have to offer you today! Heartland Hills has larger city lots than the norm, a sizable lake and just outside of town for some extra privacy but with city sewer and water. Photos taken from previous build of similar plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $335,000
