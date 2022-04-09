3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $330,900

New Construction open floor plan Ranch. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. Beautiful Kitchen with White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and walk in pantry. Mudroom with built in lockers, large storage space. Master suite with tiled shower, vanity with quartz tops. Family Room with gas fireplace. Finished basement with Family Room, Bedroom and full bath. Fully sodded yard.