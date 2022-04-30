3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $330,000

Builder brings its best selling ranch plan to Heartland Hills...Welcome to "The Stratmoor", which gives you the open floorplan you desire and a large designer kitchen! This split bedroom plan is a rare find at this price point as the large master suite is tucked away behind the garage and features a beautiful tiled shower and jumbo walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms and hall bath are on the opposite side of the home so plenty of privacy with this plan! Trendy stairwell to basement, loads of windows brings in lots of natural light, and such a sharp curb appeal with the hip roof. Sharp cosmetic design on this floor plan which has been a staple of ours for years now. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.