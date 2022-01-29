 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $329,900

New Construction 1570 sq ft ranch in Fox Lake. Cathedral ceilings and open floorplan. Eat in kitchen with large island and eating/dining area. Stainless steel appliances and Limestone cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Master suite will have a double vanity and a 8x5 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and lockers. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. Potential for a 26x18 rec room, bathroom and bedroom to be finished, call Keisha for pricing. Broker interest.

