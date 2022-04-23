Welcome "The Village XL" floor plan to Heartland Hills. You will love the flow of this ranch plan that features a beautiful open kitchen with vaulted great room. Walk in closet in master and beautiful tiled shower. Kitchen has upgraded features you will want: soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances, massive walk in pantry and and walks out to an awesome covered back Deck! 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All up to date efficient building quality! Photos from previous build of similar plan, Exterior and interior finishes will vary in style and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opposition to the Georgia Rivian plant has been heavy from residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life.
"It’s amazing," she told host Ryan Seacrest. "I don’t even know what to think right now."
The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl who was reported missing on Thursday.
Rivian Automotive is expanding its manufacturing plant in west Normal, town officials say.
"As the world swivels ‘round and 7.9 billion people on the planet carry out their lives, some of the most fun things still occur right here in Central Illinois," Bill Flick writes.
A Downs man remains jailed on drug and assault charges.
A state appellate court ruled this week that it will not block enforcement of the Pritzker administration’s mandate that certain categories of public employees either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.
Kofi Cockburn and players will decide to stay or go, meaning the Illini will have a clear picture of returnees by the end of the month.
Becky Louise Sutton placed “fraudulent transfers” of bankruptcy funds from fiduciary bank accounts intended for creditors to accounts she handled — including her own bank account, credit card account, student loan account and mortgage.
Owners of a new upscale, secondhand nonprofit boutique in Bloomington say they'll tithe weekly revenues to area nonprofits.