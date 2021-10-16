 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $325,000

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - This attractive 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom RANCH home is located in the desirable Wittenberg Woods subdivision at Prairie Vista Golf Course. The entry opens into the foyer which leads to the Great room, accented by cathedral ceilings and Heat-n-Glo gas log fireplace. The kitchen area includes a walk in pantry, a large island with eating bar, and a dining area. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and tile shower. Unfinished basement with plumbing rough-in and potential fourth bedroom. Estimated completion date is 12/1/2021

