Welcome The Patriot plan to Hershey Grove. You'll love this first floor master plan that features two large bedrooms upstairs with a center bathroom and nook in the hall for a desk or gaming area for kids. Main floor is open, loads of countertop space, including the breakfast bar. Family room has center fireplace to give it a sharp appeal along with being spacious for the entire family and guests. Main floor laundry and a 1/2 bath as well all on main level. Upgraded finishes, beautiful tile work, including the beautiful tiled master shower. Enjoy 2x6 exterior wall construction, LED puck lights throughout. Both for energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated in home for easy charging too, Wifi programmable thermostat, hi-efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones (including Amazon Prime so packages are delivered inside garage when you aren't home), All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos from previous build of similar plan, finishes will vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $317,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
A Lexington woman was struck by a semi Sunday afternoon, state police said.
Monday's opening of a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Bloomington's east side comes after nearly two years of planning and construction. It will employ 225 people.
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
Authorities on Friday released body camera footage and 911 call recordings of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 in Normal.
The economic situation at Backyard Pool & Patio Inc. in Bloomington has gone off the deep end.
Despite “high levels of frustration” among some community members, the district’s priority remains “educating our students in person every day,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.
Multiple victims were reported shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon and three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose, authorities said.
Bloomington fire crews were called out after 5 p.m. Sunday to the first block of Rounds Road in east Bloomington, where a clothes dryer had caught fire.
Investigators have listened to voicemails, made phone calls, and responded to emails of tips they received.