Come on home to the Aspen ranch plan built in 2021 in Heartland Hills! This home has been lovingly designed and cared for and shows even better than new. The basement has been finished to provide a 4th bedroom, full spacious bathroom with shower, and huge family/rec/theatre room, as well as leaving more than enough space in the storage and utility area. Wood laminate flooring throughout basement is Mohawk water-resistant. With vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and dining, carpeted family room, hallways and bedrooms, and gorgeous tile in upper bathrooms, it is all beautiful and easy to maintain. The kitchen is the hub of the home and a perfect size with an abundance of cabinets, and only 2-years-used stainless steel appliances. Living room features vaulted ceilings, more room for dining if desired, and patio door. Enjoy stylish tile and custom glass shower door in the ensuite bath, walk-in closet with custom shelving, and main floor laundry closet for easy access. Great sized bedrooms and closets, and another beautiful hallway bathroom with linen closet. With a 2 car garage, lot that's not too big to mow, and a patio and backyard that you can let your outdoor imagination run wild in, this home and neighborhood will be your dream come true!