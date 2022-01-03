 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $309,900

New construction that is move-in ready by Verkler. Beautiful three bedroom two-story home located in Fox Lake. Open floorplan with stunning wide plank engineered hardwood flooring through the first floor. Gorgeous white kitchen features a grey island with breakfast bar, quartz counters, dining room area, and a stainless steel appliance package (stove/microwave/dishwasher). 16x16 Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area with a custom built mantle and gas fireplace. Spacious master suite boasts private bath with dual sink vanity, huge shower & large walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry room and a linen closet at the top of the stairs.

