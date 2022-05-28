Welcome "The Gossamer" floor plan to Hershey Grove. You will love the flow of this ranch plan that features a beautiful open kitchen/greatroom area and split Bedrooms to give plenty of space and privacy for the master suite. Walk in closet in master and beautiful tiled shower. Kitchen has upgraded features you will want and walks out to an awesome covered back patio! 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All up to date efficient building quality!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $309,700
"The amount of growth that you've done in such a short amount of time ... you've won, period, end of story, to me," Katy Perry told the Normal native, who placed third.
A Normal woman is accused of biting a police officer during a DUI arrest.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Shanarra S. Spillers is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
A Chicago man is in McLean County custody in connection to a shooting reported early Wednesday morning near the Illinois State University campus.
Indiana pastor admits 'adultery' at church service; victim stands up to say she was 16 when it began
Pastor John Lowe II got a standing ovation initially after saying he had sinned and committed “adultery.” Then a woman walked up to the microphone and said she was 16 at the time. A prosecutor is investigating.
He is accused of mailing nearly 12 pounds of cannabis from California to his home in Heyworth.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
All those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same fourth-grade classroom, an official says. Follow live coverage here.
A pawn shop owner is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two men suspected in a robbery and shooting at his business last week in Bloomington.