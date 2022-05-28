3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $309,700

Welcome "The Gossamer" floor plan to Hershey Grove. You will love the flow of this ranch plan that features a beautiful open kitchen/greatroom area and split Bedrooms to give plenty of space and privacy for the master suite. Walk in closet in master and beautiful tiled shower. Kitchen has upgraded features you will want and walks out to an awesome covered back patio! 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All up to date efficient building quality!