3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $304,900

Immaculate home in Spring Ridge Subdivision! 3 Bedrooms & 3 Full Bathrooms. Upstairs large bedroom has 2 large closets & a full bathroom. Sunroom is finished area w/ tiled floors and great natural light looking out to backyard. Kitchen is open to living room & eating area. Counter-tops are granite & there's a new kitchen faucet. The microwave is new & fridge is approx 7 yrs old. Pantry has slide out drawers. HOA includes Comcast, snow removal, yard care, all landscaping. Furnace & AC are 2 yrs old. New roof in 2013 w/ full tear off. Living room has beautiful granite surround, gas fireplace. Hardwood floors were finished about 5 yrs ago. Laundry room is on main level in a convenient location. Master bedroom is very large w/ high ceilings. The master bath has a separate whirlpool tub, walk-in shower & dual sinks. Basement is huge w/ high ceilings and easy to finish. It has an egress window and a rough-in for a full bathroom. Behind the house is the Constitution Trail! This home is very well cared for and ready to move right in!