Immaculate home in Spring Ridge Subdivision! 3 Bedrooms & 3 Full Bathrooms. Upstairs large bedroom has 2 large closets & a full bathroom. Sunroom is finished area w/ tiled floors and great natural light looking out to backyard. Kitchen is open to living room & eating area. Counter-tops are granite & there's a new kitchen faucet. The microwave is new & fridge is approx 7 yrs old. Pantry has slide out drawers. HOA includes Comcast, snow removal, yard care, all landscaping. Furnace & AC are 2 yrs old. New roof in 2013 w/ full tear off. Living room has beautiful granite surround, gas fireplace. Hardwood floors were finished about 5 yrs ago. Laundry room is on main level in a convenient location. Master bedroom is very large w/ high ceilings. The master bath has a separate whirlpool tub, walk-in shower & dual sinks. Basement is huge w/ high ceilings and easy to finish. It has an egress window and a rough-in for a full bathroom. Behind the house is the Constitution Trail! This home is very well cared for and ready to move right in!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $304,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the Chenoa woman killed Monday morning in a crash in rural McLean County.
A traffic stop in Bloomington led to drug charges for a Heyworth woman, prosecutors said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Rossi is accused of underrepresenting his income in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Authorities identified a Danvers man Friday after his body was pulled from a pond in rural Tazewell County.
Prosecutors say a Bloomington woman’s neglect of her mother over four months led to the 74-year-old woman's death in December.
Officials have identified a Naperville man who died Thursday in a crash on Interstate 55 in Bloomington.
An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
A Bloomington woman charged with concealing her daughter’s death has been remanded to the Illinois Department of Human Services.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”