3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $300,900

New Construction open floor plan Ranch with bonus Bedroom and Bath up. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. Beautiful Kitchen with White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and walk in pantry. Laundry/Mudroom with built in lockers. Master suite with tiled shower, vanity with quartz tops. Family Room with gas fireplace. Fully sodded yard. Clubhouse and Pool.

