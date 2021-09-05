A blank slate ready for your personal finishing touch! Freshly painted plus recent upgrades make the most of this 3,200 square foot home in Eagle Ridge. The finished basement has a workshop space and three separate, carpeted rooms, including one with an attached steam-shower bathroom. The parquet floor on the main level extends from foyer to dining room to the cozy wood-burning fireplace surrounded by oak built-ins. The eat-in kitchen features a wall pantry with dreamy storage and a picture window overlooking the backyard. The ship-lap walls of the four-seasons room offer an outdoor feel and a great view of the heated pool! Use the remote control for the pool cover and don't worry about tracking in water; the fourth bathroom is designed for the pool area and accesible from outside! Upstairs, the primary bedroom has cushy carpet, plenty of closet space and a private bathroom with double vanity and whirlpool tub. New AC, Furnace with whole house humidifier, and sump pump. Water heater 2014. Roof 2009.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Illinois State Police are investigating after a north Normal shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect, authorities said Monday.
Community members offered support to residents of a Normal mobile home park Tuesday as police released more details about a shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect.
A 61-year-old Bloomington man has been charged with aggravated DUI after prosecutors say his vehicle struck a man Saturday night, leaving the victim with "severe internal injuries."
Urbana has forfeited to Bloomington for this Friday's Big 12 Conference football game.
Police say an argument over the COVID-19 vaccine led to a fatal shooting in Southern Illinois over the weekend.
We have final scores from games all around Central Illinois, plus updates on Saturday's games.
Bloomington police said two arrests have been made and a third suspect is at large in the shooting and carjacking of a ride-share driver, police said.
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
McLean County sheriff's deputies wrapped up a two-day manhunt on Thursday after capturing a shoeless man who fled from a crash outside of Hudson.