3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $300,000

A blank slate ready for your personal finishing touch! Freshly painted plus recent upgrades make the most of this 3,200 square foot home in Eagle Ridge. The finished basement has a workshop space and three separate, carpeted rooms, including one with an attached steam-shower bathroom. The parquet floor on the main level extends from foyer to dining room to the cozy wood-burning fireplace surrounded by oak built-ins. The eat-in kitchen features a wall pantry with dreamy storage and a picture window overlooking the backyard. The ship-lap walls of the four-seasons room offer an outdoor feel and a great view of the heated pool! Use the remote control for the pool cover and don't worry about tracking in water; the fourth bathroom is designed for the pool area and accesible from outside! Upstairs, the primary bedroom has cushy carpet, plenty of closet space and a private bathroom with double vanity and whirlpool tub. New AC, Furnace with whole house humidifier, and sump pump. Water heater 2014. Roof 2009.