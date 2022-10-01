3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $299,900

This two story home is just like new! It is a lovely Bob Tennis-construction with an open floor plan that offers tons of natural sunlight. It has a spacious family room which opens to an eat-in kitchen and provides a complete stainless steel package. The flex room is a separate space for additional living that could be a formal dining room, living room, or office. On the second floor there is a convenient laundry room, a large primary bedroom, two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a full bathroom. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a gorgeous en suite with dark cabinetry, a walk-in tile shower, and plenty of storage. The basement offers even more storage, rough in for an additional bathroom, and an egress window to add a 4th bedroom if desired. Large fully fenced-in backyard with a concrete patio and no backyard neighbors is a win. Schedule your showing to see this beauty for yourself.