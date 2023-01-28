Here is your chance to own a beautiful ranch home in the up and coming Cedar Ridge area. Beginning when you enter this split bedroom floor plan, you will love the dark wood floor all throughout and how the natural light seems to radiate off the cathedral ceilings to give you a warm and inviting experience. To make entertaining a breeze, adjacent to the living space you have a modern kitchen with new backsplash, plenty of lighting and space for a dining table and island seats. Situated on one side of the home you have two bedrooms and one full bath. Secluded on the other side of the home is the large master suite complete with walk-in closet and ensuite. The basement of this home now includes a 4th bedroom, full bathroom and generous living and storage spaces. With the majority of it complete, all it needs now is the finishing touches from its new owner! Other items to note about this home....the garage is heated and has a brand new insulated garage door with Blu-tooth opener; there is an exceptional amount of storage space; water proof vinyl flooring in basement with sound and fire resistant insulation; and located in Unit 5 school district with quick access to the interstate.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $299,900
