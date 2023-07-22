Welcome to Dunraven Subdivision! Pool, Clubhouse with fireplace, Fitness room, snow and lawn care $130 a month. New Construction open floor plan Ranch with bonus Bedroom and Bath up. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. Beautiful Kitchen with White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and walk in pantry. Laundry/Mudroom with built in lockers. Master suite with tiled shower, vanity with quartz tops. Family Room with gas fireplace. Fully sodded yard with irrigation.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $298,000
