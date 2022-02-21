3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $295,000

Amazing home in the wonderful Dunraven subdivision with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Backs to the 6th hole of the executive Links Golf Course too! Open concept main level featuring 10' and 11' ceilings, wonderful custom touches including fireplace surround, tiled kitchen backsplash, Amish kitchen cabinetry, sliding style master bedroom door, and stylish lighting fixtures. Kitchen has a full stainless steel appliance package that all stays. Two bedrooms on the main, each with its own full bathroom. The Master bedroom is generous in size and has views of the golf course. The master bathroom features an incredible tiled shower and a very nicely sized closet. Second bedroom on the main makes a perfect home office! An extra-wide staircase leads you to the lower level, which features 10' ceilings, a large family room with recessed LED lighting, a third bedroom, and the third full bathroom. Huge unfinished storage room that could also have more finished space added to it. The back of the house has a gorgeous, oversized patio with roofline for full enjoyment of the golf course and open land views. Monthly HOA covers lawncare, all snow removal, and use of clubhouse building that has 24 hour fitness room and outdoor seasonal heated pool. Come see for yourself this fantastic home!