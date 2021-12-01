 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $295,000

1.5 zero-lot with main floor master on quiet cul-de-sac. The open kitchen has hickory cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and is open to the Dining room. Large master suite has walk-in shower, soaking tub, and plenty of closet space. Each closet has a built-in organizing system. Laundry on main floor. Basement is partially finished with three separate finished rooms and plenty of storage. New roof in 2016. Current owner has made several updates to include brand new (Fall 2021) AC and Furnace , new convection oven, new garbage disposal, window treatments throughout, some carpeting, new garage door, new keyless Door locks, new Sump Pump with battery back-up, electronic awning over the Patio, and more. The single photo of this property simply reflects the Seller is continuing to move-out belongings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal grad's career ablaze with role on 'Chicago Fire'

Normal grad's career ablaze with role on 'Chicago Fire'

Katelynn Shennett almost didn’t audition for “Chicago Fire,” but it’s lucky she did. What she expected to be a three-episode run has turned into a recurring role on Dick Wolf’s popular firehouse drama, now in its 10th season on NBC.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News