3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $295,000

1.5 zero-lot with main floor master on quiet cul-de-sac. The open kitchen has hickory cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and is open to the Dining room. Large master suite has walk-in shower, soaking tub, and plenty of closet space. Each closet has a built-in organizing system. Laundry on main floor. Basement is partially finished with three separate finished rooms and plenty of storage. New roof in 2016. Current owner has made several updates to include brand new (Fall 2021) AC and Furnace , new convection oven, new garbage disposal, window treatments throughout, some carpeting, new garage door, new keyless Door locks, new Sump Pump with battery back-up, electronic awning over the Patio, and more. The single photo of this property simply reflects the Seller is continuing to move-out belongings.