Cedar Ridge Welcomes "The Litchfield" plan, which features a sweet hip roof that provides two foot overhangs giving you exterior lighting in the soffits...this makes for a sharp curb appeal. Nice sized front porch to accent a sharp exterior! Interior features a large family room, sizable dinette space that walks out to a covered patio, and the kitchen is just built to entertain with its large island and seating for 5! Enjoy 3 big bedrooms on this nice ranch floor plan and the master suite has a nice walk-in closet and grand tiled shower. Main floor laundry/mud room with built-in drop zone & a deep garage that could fit your largest pick-up trucks in today's world. Enjoy USB ports in the kitchen and in the master by where your night stands would go, along with TV/electrical outlets already in the wall for easy wall mounting of your flat screens in all your expected locations. 2x6 construction, LED puck lighting throughout, and plenty of other energy efficient features to make easy budget living after you move in. 1-year builder's warranty provided with the home, do not miss out on this one! Photos are from a previous build of a similar plan, finishes will vary throughout and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 19-year-old man died Sunday after being pulled from a Bloomington lake, police said Monday.
Identification of the 19-year-old man who died Sunday in an accidental drowning at a Bloomington lake was released Tuesday.
The wait is nearly over for 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who filed claims in a landmark $650 million biometric privacy settlement.
From the minute Sara Williams met Leah Marlene — now a top 14 contestant on "American Idol" — the Normal West teacher knew she was looking at a musician.
A delivery driver was deprived of cash by a suspected robber Tuesday in north Normal, police said.
Police in Bloomington are investigating after a building was hit by gunfire Wednesday night.
Recent court filings say Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi is accused of stealing from a Bloomington orthopedics business he worked at from 2011 to 2018.
Normal native Leah Marlene is competing tonight for a spot in the top 9 of "American Idol," having made it to the top 11 on Sunday.
The legacy of a Heyworth High School alumnus and former four-sport athlete is set to continue through a scholarship and memorial at Hornet Stadium.
Central Catholic High School announced early Thursday evening that Chris McGraw will be the school’s new principal, effective July 1.