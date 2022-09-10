Welcome "The Village XL" floor plan to Cedar Ridge. You will love the flow of this ranch plan that features a beautiful open kitchen with vaulted great room. Walk in closet in master and beautiful tiled shower. Kitchen has upgraded features you will want: soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances, massive walk in pantry and and walks out to an awesome covered back patio! 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All up to date efficient building quality! Photos from previous build of similar plan, Exterior and interior finishes will vary in style and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $289,900
