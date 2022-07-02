 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $285,000

This split ranch home is as good or better than new with its fully manicured lawn, completed landscaping, and all window blinds installed. The home is located on a corner lot giving it a nice sized yard and daylight windows in the spacious basement. All appliances remain with the home and have been very lightly used. This one is truly ready to move in and start enjoying day one!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLean County Board primary election results

McLean County Board primary election results

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the unofficial results for the McLean County Board, which seats two members in each district. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News