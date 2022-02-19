3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $285,000

Cedar Ridge Welcomes "The Litchfield" plan, which features a sweet hip roof that provides two foot overhangs giving you exterior lighting in the soffits...this makes for a sharp curb appeal. Nice sized front porch to accent a sharp exterior! Interior features a large family room, sizable dinette space that walks out to a covered patio, and the kitchen is just built to entertain with its large island and seating for 5! Enjoy 3 big bedrooms on this nice ranch floor plan and the master suite has a nice walk-in closet and grand tiled shower. Main floor laundry/mud room with built-in drop zone & a deep garage that could fit your largest pick-up trucks in today's world. Enjoy USB ports in the kitchen and in the master by where your night stands would go, along with TV/electrical outlets already in the wall for easy wall mounting of your flat screens in all your expected locations. 2x6 construction, LED puck lighting throughout, and plenty of other energy efficient features to make easy budget living after you move in. 1-year builder's warranty provided with the home, do not miss out on this one! Photos are from a previous build of a similar plan, finishes will vary throughout and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.