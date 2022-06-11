3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $270,000

4yr young - Like NEW condition, Tennis Construction home. Neutral palette with open floor plan. Lots of natural light throughout. Spacious family room open to eat in kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances - all appliances stay. Flex room offers additional living space, formal dining room or office. 2nd floor features laundry room - washer/dryer stay, beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and a gorgeous master bath with tile floor and shower and plenty of storage. Large hall bath and 2 additional spacious bedrooms. The basement offers plenty of storage and the opportunity to build the basement of your dreams! Rough in for an additional bathroom, and egress window to add in a 4th bedroom. Large fenced in backyard with concrete patio and no backyard neighbors. Call to schedule your private tour today!