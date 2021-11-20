 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $269,900

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME in Fox Hollow Subdivision! Open main level floor plan with large foyer, family room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom and mudroom. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Unfinished basement great for storage or can be finished to your liking for an additional cost.

