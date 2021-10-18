3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $265,000

Gorgeously updated Quad-level on 3/4 acre lot in Tanglewood! This is the home you've been waiting for! Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2.5 car garage, maintenance-free 2 level deck, and professionally remodeled kitchen & Master bathroom. Kitchen was updated in '10 and features all SS appliances, breakfast turntable, Corian counters, Custom backsplash & butterfly sink. Upper level features 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Hall bathroom has brand new quartz countertop, light fixture & fresh paint. Master Bath has brand new walk-in shower, vanity w/quartz counter, paint & flooring. Lower level features a cozy 2nd living area w/woodburning fireplace, possible playroom, & laundry/half bath. There's also an unfinished area for plenty of storage. Too many updates to list! New garage door & opener (19), New driveway & sidewalk (19), professional landscaping (20), Furnace (20), Newer windows (17), Brazilian Teak floors (10), deck extended (12), Nest thermostat. Many more updates in Assoc docs! If you're looking for a quiet neighborhood w/a country feel and room to breathe, this is it! Located in Blue Ribbon winning, Tri-Valley schools! Will sell quickly, so schedule your showing today!