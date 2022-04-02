Move right in to this beautiful, updated, and modern ranch in Fox Creek Village! This home features spacious bedrooms, a gorgeous, usable kitchen, main floor laundry, and NO backyard neighbors. There are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms (one of them in the master) on the main level. Downstairs in the fully finished basement, there is an additional bedroom and full bathroom. Enjoy the perks of living in Fox Creek Village too, which include not having to mow and having access to the community clubhouse and indoor pool. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $265,000
